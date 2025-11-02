The end of Mamelodi Sundowns’ PSL dominance? Why Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United could dethrone Downs

But when Jingles set sail for Egypt, some believed he would be taking with him his magic, and boy, were they wrong, as Downs only got stronger.

The likes of Rhulani Mokwena and now Miguel Cardoso ensured that the Brazilians’ trophy cabinet never gathered any dust.

Sundowns continued to dominate the league, even though they seem to struggle to replicate that success in other domestic and continental competitions.

They have now won eight straight PSL titles - extending a record that is expected to last something close to an eternity - as they remain the country’s top dogs.

But there’s a feeling that under Cardoso’s guidance, Sundowns are not as ruthless, and their fear factor is slowly dissipating, with some predicting an end to their dominance.

Here, GOAL looks at some of the factors that might have convinced a few to believe that Sundowns are no longer the immovable force they once were, and identifies teams that could pounce.