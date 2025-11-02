+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
PSL race GFX GOAL
Sthembiso Nkabinde

The end of Mamelodi Sundowns’ PSL dominance? Why Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United could dethrone Downs

The Brazilians have been miles ahead of their rivals in the Premier Soccer League [PSL] over the past eight seasons, leaving them chasing shadows. The Tshwane giants’ dominance started under the tutelage of Pitso “Jingles” Mosimane - the club’s most successful coach - who led them to five league titles.

But when Jingles set sail for Egypt, some believed he would be taking with him his magic, and boy, were they wrong, as Downs only got stronger.

The likes of Rhulani Mokwena and now Miguel Cardoso ensured that the Brazilians’ trophy cabinet never gathered any dust.

Sundowns continued to dominate the league, even though they seem to struggle to replicate that success in other domestic and continental competitions.   

They have now won eight straight PSL titles - extending a record that is expected to last something close to an eternity - as they remain the country’s top dogs.

But there’s a feeling that under Cardoso’s guidance, Sundowns are not as ruthless, and their fear factor is slowly dissipating, with some predicting an end to their dominance.

Here, GOAL looks at some of the factors that might have convinced a few to believe that Sundowns are no longer the immovable force they once were, and identifies teams that could pounce.

  • Peter Shalulile and Bathusi Aubaas, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando PiratesBackpage

    The subtle cracks!

    Sundowns might have coasted to the last eight league titles, and are currently perched atop the standings a quarter of the way in, but subtle signs of wear are starting to show.

    Those who are looking closely enough can tell that Cardoso’s men lack the conviction that once characterised their game and made them the juggernaut they are.  

    And Cardoso’s predecessor, Mokwena, was among the first to predict a fall from grace, saying “empires don’t collapse, they dilapidate bit by bit.

    “We start taking small things for granted, taking the efforts of the players for granted, we start taking wins for granted, and we start taking the results for granted because we think we are entitled to winning. That is the start of the demise of major football clubs.”

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2025Backpage

    Domestic cup struggles

    In the league, Downs have been a dominant force, but that has not translated to the domestic cup scene, where they have struggled to make as big an impact.

    Orlando Pirates have ensured that no South African team can boast of a record better than theirs as far as the cups are concerned, of late. 

    Bucs are the new age Cup Kings, winning the last four editions of the MTN8 as well as the previous three Nedbank Cup titles prior to Chiefs dethroning them.

    This has meant Downs have had little joy on the domestic scene, in addition to the nine-year-long wait to win the CAF Champions League.

  • Camren Dansin, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Will Pirates finally dethrone Downs

    Over the last few seasons, the closest challengers to Sundowns have been Pirates, who look determined to end the Brazilians’ reign.

    Under Jose Riveiro, Bucs pushed the Tshwane giants close in the last two seasons, but in the end, not close enough, falling somewhat short. 

    Despite losing their Spanish tactician, Pirates remain in the picture under new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, and look the most likely to dethrone Downs.

  • Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Mfundo Vilakazi and Trevor Mokwena, Kaizer Chiefs vs Durban CityBackpage

    Or can Chiefs shock the world?

    The Glamour Boys started the season like a house on fire, winning four of their first five matches, making their fans believe a miracle could be in the cards. 

    But their fast start quickly counted for little as the wheels came off and the men from Naturena lost ground, allowing Sundowns, Pirates, and Sekhukhune United to fly past them. 

    But their most recent win - a last-gasp 1-0 triumph over Gavin Hunt’s Durban City - has thrown them right back into the conversation.

  • Eric Tinkler of Sekhukhune UnitedBackpagepix

    Tinkler's magic?

    Another team that started strong, Sekhukhune United, can't be counted out when it comes to the PSL title race, as they too bid to dethrone Downs. 

    Under Eric Tinkler’s guidance, Babina Noko have been a formidable side in the early stages of the campaign, flying under the radar before emerging as solid candidates.

    But a recent slump has cast some doubt on their ability to cause a major upset, leaving them reeling and clinging on to their slim hopes of a potential title charge.