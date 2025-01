The Soweto giants are preparing to tackle the reigning African champions away and the Buccaneers' former coach has made a prediction.

Ex-Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer does not see the Sea Robbers winning in Cairo when they face Al Ahly in a Caf Champions League Group C match on Saturday.

Both the Buccaneers and Ahly have already qualified for the quarter-finals but at stake is finishing top spot.

Fans have reacted to Zinnbauer's remarks and GOAL runs through what they said.