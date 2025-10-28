'That's the problem I see!' Kaizer Chiefs tipped to struggle in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage, and Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze blamed

"I think in the group stages for me it's going to be tough because the coaches are not consistent, you understand? They don't have consistency in that some players are in the stands," Rooi told Soccer Laduma.

"Next week, they are in the starting line-up. There is no consistency. The players are not used to each other. That's the problem I see," he added.

"There is no [situation] where a player can play three or four consecutive games. Reeve Frosler plays one or two games. Then Dillan Solomons plays one or two games. So, the coach should sort that out.

"Last time I saw, they were playing Wandile Duba on the left wing. Then the new striker. He has to adapt to the team. But from what I have seen, he can give us something."