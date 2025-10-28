+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Kiplagat Sang

'That's the problem I see!' Kaizer Chiefs tipped to struggle in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage, and Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze blamed

Despite fighting hard to reach the next stage of the continental competition, their coaches' tactical ability has been questioned. Although they are yet to know their group stage rivals, the Glamour Boys' prospects of doing better have been questioned.

    Tough times predicted for Chiefs

    Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Thabang Rooi has explained why he thinks the Premier Soccer League side will struggle in the CAF Confederation Cup.

    Amakhosi qualified for the Confederation Cup group stage after beating AS Simba, but their chances of doing well at that stage have been questioned.

    Rooi believes Cedric Kaze and Youssef Ben Khalil's tendency to tweak their line-ups every now and then might end up working against them.

    Inconsistency

    "I think in the group stages for me it's going to be tough because the coaches are not consistent, you understand? They don't have consistency in that some players are in the stands," Rooi told Soccer Laduma.

    "Next week, they are in the starting line-up. There is no consistency. The players are not used to each other. That's the problem I see," he added.

    "There is no [situation] where a player can play three or four consecutive games. Reeve Frosler plays one or two games. Then Dillan Solomons plays one or two games. So, the coach should sort that out.

    "Last time I saw, they were playing Wandile Duba on the left wing. Then the new striker. He has to adapt to the team. But from what I have seen, he can give us something."

    Historic achievement

    Chiefs will be taking part in the historic Confederation Cup group stage, as they have never featured in the competition at this stage.

    The Glamour Boys hope to make more history by navigating the group stage and progressing to the knockout stage. However, they need to be more clinical because they are set to come up against more sophisticated sides.

    Before facing AS Simba, they struggled past Angola's Kabuscorp and needed a post-match penalty shoot-out victory to progress.

    PSL duty ahead

    Their advance in the continental competition comes at a time when they have been struggling on the domestic front.

    The Soweto giants will meet Durban City on Friday, hoping for a victory that will help them get back to winning ways.