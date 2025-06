Masandawana crashed out of the Club World Cup after failing to grab all three points in a must-win Group F showdown on Wednesday, 25 June.

Heading into their final group stage clash, Mamelodi Sundowns had already made history with a 1-0 win over Ulsan. A dramatic 4-3 loss to Borussia Dortmund followed in a seven-goal thriller, before a goalless draw with Fluminense sealed their fate.

With four points from three games, the South African champions finished third in Group F and bowed out of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the social media reaction as fans reflect on Sundowns’ performance.