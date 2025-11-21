Steve Barker reveals 'disappointment' over Fawaaz Basadien's situation at Mamelodi Sundowns amid Orlando Pirates interest in Andre De Jong and Kaizer Chiefs links with Thabo Moloisane

With limited minutes at Sundowns, there is a likelihood that Hugo Broos will not consider him for the AFCON finals that will start next month.

Recently, the Belgian tactician made it clear that if the situation persists, he will deny him more chances with Bafana. When he was at Stellenbosch, he enjoyed regular call-ups, unlike now, when he is with Downs.

"It’s the same problem, huh? Players are choosing money and not careers," Broos told the media while discussing Basadien and Jayden Adams' situations in an earlier interview.

"And you see, he wanted to go to Sundowns, but he doesn’t play. He should’ve stayed in Stellenbosch or chosen another option if he had had another option.

"For players, it's important that you play and not directly where you play. But you have to play, and this is not the case with Jayden now.

"There is a reason for it. Why is he not playing? Maybe they are not happy with him; otherwise, he should play.

"Look what is happening with Fawaaz. So, again, players need to be more... I don't want to say smart, but they have to look at their career, and maybe now that Fawaaz has lost his place at Bafana Bafana, he will not play AFCON in December if the situation stays like that.

"If it stays like that and they don’t play, no AFCON."