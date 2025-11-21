Steve Barker reveals 'disappointment' over Fawaaz Basadien's situation at Mamelodi Sundowns amid Orlando Pirates interest in Andre De Jong and Kaizer Chiefs links with Thabo Moloisane
Barker dives into Basadien situation
Barker played a critical part in developing Basadien into a top star before the defender made a high-profile move to join the defending Premier Soccer League champions.
However, Basadien has struggled for playtime with his new club, and Barker has expressed his disappointment with the former Stellenbosch defender.
'Tinge of disappointment'
"It becomes a little bit not nice, for example, with Fawaaz Basadien. I was really happy for him and wanted him to go and play at a higher level at Mamelodi Sundowns, competing for titles," Barker told Soccer Laduma.
"But when players move and then don’t play or don’t break through, that’s where a tinge of disappointment comes in. You feel that maybe if he had stayed, he probably would have been playing more and increased his chances of playing for the national team.
"So largely, it’s great satisfaction, but sometimes when it doesn’t work out for players, there’s a tinge of disappointment, not only for them, but you just feel maybe we could have achieved more together.”
- Steve Barker, Stellenbosch FC, October 2025
Satisfaction
However, Barker has expressed his satisfaction over the role he has played in developing players like Andile Jali and Bongani Zungu.
“Look, to answer your question, it’s more often than not a sense of pride. I’ve always been in education, training, and development of people, even when I had my career in the (South African National) Defence Force," Barker added.
"When you see people grow, develop, and move on to improve their own lives and livelihoods and do well at a higher level, it’s very satisfying."
"It’s nice to know you played a part in that. It’s always been satisfying, from the days of Bongani Khumalo, Andile Jalis, and Bongani Zungus, who have moved on and become household names."
AFCON uncertainty for Basadien
With limited minutes at Sundowns, there is a likelihood that Hugo Broos will not consider him for the AFCON finals that will start next month.
Recently, the Belgian tactician made it clear that if the situation persists, he will deny him more chances with Bafana. When he was at Stellenbosch, he enjoyed regular call-ups, unlike now, when he is with Downs.
"It’s the same problem, huh? Players are choosing money and not careers," Broos told the media while discussing Basadien and Jayden Adams' situations in an earlier interview.
"And you see, he wanted to go to Sundowns, but he doesn’t play. He should’ve stayed in Stellenbosch or chosen another option if he had had another option.
"For players, it's important that you play and not directly where you play. But you have to play, and this is not the case with Jayden now.
"There is a reason for it. Why is he not playing? Maybe they are not happy with him; otherwise, he should play.
"Look what is happening with Fawaaz. So, again, players need to be more... I don't want to say smart, but they have to look at their career, and maybe now that Fawaaz has lost his place at Bafana Bafana, he will not play AFCON in December if the situation stays like that.
"If it stays like that and they don’t play, no AFCON."
Stellenbosch to lose more key players?
After Basadien chose a move to Pretoria, two more players from Stellenbosch are linked with Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.
While Amakhosi are linked with a move for Thabo Moloisane, Bucs are understood to have been long admirers of Andre De Jong.
In fact, Pirates are reported to be preparing a bid for De Jong when the short transfer window opens in January.
Both De Jong and Moloisane have been key players for the Maroons, and if they continue shining, then it means the list of suitors will just grow.