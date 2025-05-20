Stern warning to Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates? Morgan Mammila reveals Chippa United's plan to compete for everything - '99.9% of our team will be quality, experienced players who will enhance our competitiveness'
Mr Pound for Pound explains that Chilli Boys will be very busy in the transfer market looking for players that will help them go for trophies.
- Chippa's strengthening mission revealed
- Chilli Boys have been a mid-table side
- Mammila wants Chippa to be a competitive club