Seth Willis

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie impressed with Safa & Broos - 'I am beyond being proud'

Africa Cup of Nations QualificationSouth AfricaCongo vs South AfricaCongoH. Broos

The government official is impressed by the effort done to ensure the National Team is performing well in international assignments.

  • Bafana have been doing relatively well across all competitions.
  • They are close to qualifying for 2025 Afcon
  • McKenzie happy with what is happening
