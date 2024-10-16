Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie impressed with Safa & Broos - 'I am beyond being proud'

BackpageSeth WillisSports Minister Gayton McKenzie impressed with Safa & Broos - 'I am beyond being proud'Africa Cup of Nations QualificationSouth AfricaCongo vs South AfricaCongoH. BroosThe government official is impressed by the effort done to ensure the National Team is performing well in international assignments.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBafana have been doing relatively well across all competitions.They are close to qualifying for 2025 AfconMcKenzie happy with what is happening Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below