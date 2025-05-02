Soweto Derby showdown: Will Kaizer Chiefs rise from the ashes or Orlando Pirates keep their Premier Soccer League title hopes alive?

FNB Stadium will be the stage for another heart-thumping Soweto Derby on Saturday, 3 May at 3 pm, as Kaizer Chiefs lock horns with Orlando Pirates in what many are hoping to be a thunderous affair.
With both teams having plenty to play for - Chiefs clawing for a Top 8 finish and Pirates pursuing Mamelodi Sundowns at the summit - the stakes couldn’t be higher. And with a Nedbank Cup final rematch looming just seven days later, this derby is more than just a game; it’s the calm before a storm or perhaps, the storm before the final calm.
Here, GOAL builds-up to the highly anticipated clash by looking at the form of both clubs, the pressure mounting, and the suspensions heading into this match.