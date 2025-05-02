Soweto Derby showdown: Will Kaizer Chiefs rise from the ashes or Orlando Pirates keep their Premier Soccer League title hopes alive?

It’s that time again, Soweto stands still and South Africa holds its breath as Amakhosi and the Buccaneers clash in the iconic match.

FNB Stadium will be the stage for another heart-thumping Soweto Derby on Saturday, 3 May at 3 pm, as Kaizer Chiefs lock horns with Orlando Pirates in what many are hoping to be a thunderous affair.

With both teams having plenty to play for - Chiefs clawing for a Top 8 finish and Pirates pursuing Mamelodi Sundowns at the summit - the stakes couldn’t be higher. And with a Nedbank Cup final rematch looming just seven days later, this derby is more than just a game; it’s the calm before a storm or perhaps, the storm before the final calm.

Here, GOAL builds-up to the highly anticipated clash by looking at the form of both clubs, the pressure mounting, and the suspensions heading into this match.

