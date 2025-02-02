Soweto derby delight for Maswanganyi while Mokwena is humbled! The biggest winners and losers

It was an action-packed weekend of football in the Premier Soccer League with football fans treated to plenty of exciting matches.

Of course, the spotlight was firmly on the highly anticipated Soweto derby, which always brings the entire country to a standstill.

All roads led to the iconic FNB Stadium on Saturday as the country’s two traditional giants - Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates - locked horns for the first time this season.

The derby delivered almost everything that was expected, with the scores of fans gathered at Soccer City given a show.

Article continues below

The form team heading into the derby, Pirates, walked away with maximum points, and perhaps more importantly, the bragging rights.

Mamelodi Sundowns, the log leaders, were not to be outshone, though, as they ensured that they kept their foot on the accelerator pedal with a comfortable win over Golden Arrows to stay top.

And outside the Mzansi boarders, Rhulani Mokwena had a weekend to forget while Shadre Campbell shone for Club Brugge’s feeder team, Club NXT.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from the PSL and looks at SA players and coaches abroad.