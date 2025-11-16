Soweto Derby bragging rights and three points for Kaizer Chiefs! Amakhosi brush aside Orlando Pirates as Mamelodi Sundowns benefit
Dominant Chiefs shine
Kaizer Chiefs have grabbed the bragging rights of the Soweto Derby after beating crosstown rivals Orlando Pirates 2-0 in a Diski Challenge encounter on Sunday at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium.
From the word go, Chiefs were dominant, and in the end, their efforts were rewarded with a victory that ended Pirates' two-match winning streak.
Chiefs wasteful in first half
Meanwhile, Bucs found themselves under consistent threat from Amakhosi, with Thulani Mabaso leading the attacks for the home side.
Although Chiefs were the hungrier side, given their urgency and determination to attack, they were unable to break the deadlock within the first half.
After struggling to press Chiefs, Bucs eventually managed to get the first chance in the 40th minute; however, goalkeeper Takalani Mazhamba had no trouble dealing with a shot launched by Thuto Sesipi.
Amakhosi score
After failing to make their chances count in the first half, Chiefs finally broke the deadlock early in the second half. Pirates goalkeeper committed a blunder by hitting his defender with the ball, giving the Glamour Boys a glorious chance to score.
With tangible composure, Kamogelo Malefo slotted the ball into the net, and as Chiefs celebrated their goal, Bucs were left stunned.
Chiefs made two changes as Donay Jansen and Mpho Khethang were replaced by Pheko Phago and Manqoba Ozoemena in a bid to contain Bucs, who were trying to fight back after conceding.
The Sea Robbers responded by making changes too; Mpho "Phopho" Padime and Samukelo Zikalala came on to replace Joy Manana and Oscar Gqeke.
Although the Sea Robbers looked rejuvenated by the changes made, that could not stop Chiefs from scoring the second goal.
Naledi Hlongwane doubled the lead for the home side after he redirected Thulani Mabaso's free kick into the net.
In an attempt to contain a threatening Bucs, Mazhamba resorted to time-wasting antics, and he was booked for that.
Pirates came close to scoring in the 86th minute, but Joy Manana failed to beat Mazhamba, who had an easy time dealing with the shot.
The visitors kept fighting and scored late in the second half, but their goal was ruled out for offside.
Where does the loss leave Bucs?
Pirates are still the leading side with 25 points after 11 games, two more than second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns.
On the other hand, Chiefs moved to the sixth position with 17 points.
For their next game, Bucs will face Richards Bay on November 22, while the Glamour Boys will be up against Chippa United on the same day.