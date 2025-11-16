+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Tshepo Mhlambi, Orlando Pirates, Noveber 2025Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Soweto Derby bragging rights and three points for Kaizer Chiefs! Amakhosi brush aside Orlando Pirates as Mamelodi Sundowns benefit

This is a double blow for Bucs, who needed to win and extend their lead at the top of the table, and losing to their traditional rivals is something that they did not wish for. The loss means they have piled more pressure on themselves, especially with Sundowns lurking behind. Although the DDC champions have been struggling quite a bit, the win against Bucs is set to boost their morale as they fight to defend the title.

  • Dominant Chiefs shine

    Kaizer Chiefs have grabbed the bragging rights of the Soweto Derby after beating crosstown rivals Orlando Pirates 2-0 in a Diski Challenge encounter on Sunday at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium.

    From the word go, Chiefs were dominant, and in the end, their efforts were rewarded with a victory that ended Pirates' two-match winning streak. 

  • Steven Mendes, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage

    Chiefs wasteful in first half

    Meanwhile, Bucs found themselves under consistent threat from Amakhosi, with Thulani Mabaso leading the attacks for the home side.

    Although Chiefs were the hungrier side, given their urgency and determination to attack, they were unable to break the deadlock within the first half.

    After struggling to press Chiefs, Bucs eventually managed to get the first chance in the 40th minute; however, goalkeeper Takalani Mazhamba had no trouble dealing with a shot launched by Thuto Sesipi.  

  • Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    Amakhosi score

    After failing to make their chances count in the first half, Chiefs finally broke the deadlock early in the second half. Pirates goalkeeper committed a blunder by hitting his defender with the ball, giving the Glamour Boys a glorious chance to score.

    With tangible composure, Kamogelo Malefo slotted the ball into the net, and as Chiefs celebrated their goal, Bucs were left stunned.

    Chiefs made two changes as Donay Jansen and Mpho Khethang were replaced by Pheko Phago and Manqoba Ozoemena in a bid to contain Bucs, who were trying to fight back after conceding.   

    The Sea Robbers responded by making changes too; Mpho "Phopho" Padime and Samukelo Zikalala came on to replace Joy Manana and Oscar Gqeke.

    Although the Sea Robbers looked rejuvenated by the changes made, that could not stop Chiefs from scoring the second goal.

    Naledi Hlongwane doubled the lead for the home side after he redirected Thulani Mabaso's free kick into the net.

    In an attempt to contain a threatening Bucs, Mazhamba resorted to time-wasting antics, and he was booked for that.

    Pirates came close to scoring in the 86th minute, but Joy Manana failed to beat Mazhamba, who had an easy time dealing with the shot.

    The visitors kept fighting and scored late in the second half, but their goal was ruled out for offside.

  • Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage

    Where does the loss leave Bucs?

    Pirates are still the leading side with 25 points after 11 games, two more than second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns.

    On the other hand, Chiefs moved to the sixth position with 17 points.  

    For their next game, Bucs will face Richards Bay on November 22, while the Glamour Boys will be up against Chippa United on the same day.