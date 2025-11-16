Soweto Derby bragging rights and three points for Kaizer Chiefs! Amakhosi brush aside Orlando Pirates as Mamelodi Sundowns benefit

After failing to make their chances count in the first half, Chiefs finally broke the deadlock early in the second half. Pirates goalkeeper committed a blunder by hitting his defender with the ball, giving the Glamour Boys a glorious chance to score.

With tangible composure, Kamogelo Malefo slotted the ball into the net, and as Chiefs celebrated their goal, Bucs were left stunned.

Chiefs made two changes as Donay Jansen and Mpho Khethang were replaced by Pheko Phago and Manqoba Ozoemena in a bid to contain Bucs, who were trying to fight back after conceding.

The Sea Robbers responded by making changes too; Mpho "Phopho" Padime and Samukelo Zikalala came on to replace Joy Manana and Oscar Gqeke.

Although the Sea Robbers looked rejuvenated by the changes made, that could not stop Chiefs from scoring the second goal.

Naledi Hlongwane doubled the lead for the home side after he redirected Thulani Mabaso's free kick into the net.

In an attempt to contain a threatening Bucs, Mazhamba resorted to time-wasting antics, and he was booked for that.

Pirates came close to scoring in the 86th minute, but Joy Manana failed to beat Mazhamba, who had an easy time dealing with the shot.

The visitors kept fighting and scored late in the second half, but their goal was ruled out for offside.