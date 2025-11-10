South African soccer is the best it's been in 30 years as Bafana Bafana aim for gold, Banyana Banyana excel, PSL title race is on and Amajimbos set for U17 World Cup knockout phase

As South Africa gears up to mount another credible challenge at the 2025 AFCON and a first appearance at the World Cup since 2010, it's staggering to observe the steady progress they've made.

Hugo Broos' side claimed 18 points from 30 in World Cup qualifying, booking their ticket at the 2026 showpiece and cementing their status as one of Africa's most consistent teams in recent years.

Banyana Banyana, the pride of women's football in South Africa, became champions of the continent in 2022 by beating Morocco in the WAFCON final. This result was a long time coming after runners-up displays at WAFCON editions in 1995, 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.

The future of the men's side looks bright, too. The U20 side, Amajita, won AFCON and reached the last 16 of the U20 World Cup. Most recently, the Amajimbos have booked their passage to the knockout rounds of the FIFA U17 World Cup.

Whether it's a domino effect of excellence at the top, improvement at youth levels feeding the elite teams at the apex of the pyramid, or a combination of the two, South African soccer is all the better and richer for it.

GOAL explains why South African soccer is the best it's been in 30 years.