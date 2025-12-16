+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Letlapa, Moloisane, Mofokeng & Ndamane GFX Goal
Sthembiso Nkabinde

Relebohile Mofokeng, Teboho Mokoena and local-based South African players who are ready for a big overseas transfer in 2026

It is always refreshing to hear some Premier Soccer League [PSL] players being linked with overseas clubs, especially big European leagues. In recent times, young players in South Africa have been getting their big moves to Europe or the USA, with the latest being talented former Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

The bulky centre back recently joined Major League Soccer [MLS] side Chicago Fire on the back of an impressive rise to stardom at Pirates, where he also became a regular Bafana Bafana player.

This and other recent moves will inspire more Mzansi youngsters to dream of playing abroad and work harder towards making that dream a reality.

As it stands, a number of promising PSL stars are considered ready for overseas moves, with many young talents already on the brink.

The consensus among South African football experts and coaches is that moving abroad at a young age is crucial for development and for the strength of the national team. 

Historically, players who have moved to overseas clubs at an early age have improved their game and become better players.

With that said, there's no better time than now for the PSL's young talent to find their way to the good leagues around Europe and hopefully make it to the bigger clubs in the future

Here, GOAL lists some of the players who could be playing their last season in domestic football and will likely seal big moves abroad in the upcoming window.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Relebohile Mofokeng - Orlando Pirates

    The highly rated Pirates youngster has seen his peers like Mohau Nkota and Mbokazi seal moves abroad, and that would make him more desperate to follow suit.   

    Mofokeng was tipped to reach much bigger heights faster than the previously mentioned players, but it has yet to happen for Mofokeng.  

    The talented youngster is believed to be destined for a move to Europe, with the potential to reach an elite level.

  • Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    Teboho Mokoena - Mamelodi Sundowns

    In the previous Afcon, Mokoena caught the eye of several European clubs, but a move never materialised as he eventually extended his stay at Sundowns.  

    This season, the talented midfielder remains a key player at his club and one of the first names in Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ starting team.  

    He will likely have another solid AFCON and more clubs could come calling; however, the end-result could be different this time around should a proper offer land on Masandawana’s table.

  • Siyabonga Mabena, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Siyabonga Mabena - Mamelodi Sundowns

    The Sundowns youngster is undoubtedly one for the future, despite not getting the minutes that he should at his current club due to various reasons.  

    Mabena is still with Sundowns and is working to earn a regular starting position in the senior team. He has faced significant competition for game time from experienced players like Themba Zwane and Marcelo Allende, and has also dealt with an ACL injury late in 2024.  

    There has been reported interest from a Danish club, but a deal did not materialise due to the €1 million (R19.3 million) asking price set by Sundowns.

  • Thabo Moloisane, StellenboschBackpage

    Thabo Moloisane - Stellenbosch FC

    While there are currently no confirmed reports of specific overseas teams pursuing Moloisane, his quality is such that a big move can't be far-fetched.  

    Moloisane, a standout defender for Stellenbosch FC, is a key transfer target for Mzansi’s biggest clubs, including Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.  

    Mamelodi Sundowns has also been mentioned as a potential suitor, while overseas clubs can't be ruled out at any point.

  • Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    Oswin Appollis - Orlando Pirates

    The speedy and skilful winger attracted significant overseas interest from European leagues (Belgium, Scotland, England) and North African clubs like Esperance, but ultimately signed with Pirates.  

    While it rarely happens, Appollis could end up playing just one season at his new club and making his big move abroad should a suitable offer come.  

    Even after joining Pirates, scouting for him from overseas clubs continues, with his high market value reflecting his potential and consistent performances.

  • Sekhukhune United left-back Vuyo Letlapa.Backpage.

    Vuyo Letlapa - Sekhukhune United

    The highly rated Letlapa has been tipped by many to go to Europe now rather than joining one of the country’s big three, which could make a move abroad tougher.   

    Letlapa established himself as one of Sekhukhune’s important figures in the past few seasons and he also broke into the Bafana Bafana set-up.  

    The only logical step for Letlapa is for him to move abroad, and the kind of game that he plays is said to be suited to European clubs.

  • Khulumani Ndamane, TS Galaxy, October 2025Backpagepix

    Khuluma Ndamane - TS Galaxy

    The young TS Galaxy defender and Bafana Bafana international has reportedly attracted overseas interest from the Romanian club FCSB.   

    It has previously been indicated that FCSB, the club where fellow South African Siyabonga Ngezana currently plays, was monitoring Ndamane's situation closely.  

    The player, though, is also high in the list of local giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, with some reports suggesting a move to the former is already sealed.  

    Ndamane, however, has previously stated his ambition to go overseas one day, and that looks like a move that could happen sooner or later for the player.

