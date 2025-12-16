Relebohile Mofokeng, Teboho Mokoena and local-based South African players who are ready for a big overseas transfer in 2026

The bulky centre back recently joined Major League Soccer [MLS] side Chicago Fire on the back of an impressive rise to stardom at Pirates, where he also became a regular Bafana Bafana player.

This and other recent moves will inspire more Mzansi youngsters to dream of playing abroad and work harder towards making that dream a reality.

As it stands, a number of promising PSL stars are considered ready for overseas moves, with many young talents already on the brink.

The consensus among South African football experts and coaches is that moving abroad at a young age is crucial for development and for the strength of the national team.

Historically, players who have moved to overseas clubs at an early age have improved their game and become better players.

With that said, there's no better time than now for the PSL's young talent to find their way to the good leagues around Europe and hopefully make it to the bigger clubs in the future

Here, GOAL lists some of the players who could be playing their last season in domestic football and will likely seal big moves abroad in the upcoming window.

