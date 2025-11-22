South African coach Rhulani Mokwena licks his wounds after first MC Alger loss this season insisting 'I couldn't recognise my team'

Rulani Mokwena's bid to star the CAF Champions League group stage on a high suffered a setback following a 2-1 loss against Al Hilal on Friday at Amahoro Stadium in Rwanda.

The Algerian outfit had come into the match full of confidence owing to the recent record under the former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician.

In the 13 matches the 38-year-old had been in charge - across all competitions, the People's Club had recorded eight wins, four draws, and a defeat.

However, they were undone by the Sudanese outfit, who scored their first goal through their captain, Abdelrazig Omer, who beat the half-time whistle to hand his side the lead

Despite MC Alger equalising eight minutes into the second half, thanks to the hosts' defender Mustafa Karshom, deflecting into his own net, after a shot by MC Alger's Oussama Benhaoua for an own goal, Mohamed Abdelrahman reclaimed the lead for Al Hilal with 15 minutes to go, and a win in the process.