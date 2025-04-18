South Africa vs Egypt: Caf Champions League semi-finals set up a battle for African club supremacy

This Saturday, 19 April 2025, the African football gods have cooked up a spectacle worthy of a movie script.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, two of South Africa’s finest, face Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Pyramids, respectively, in the Caf Champions League semi-finals.

As if that wasn’t enough drama, the South African and Egyptian national teams are set to collide in Group B of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations. This weekend’s continental club clashes offer a preview of what could come when the nations themselves lock horns later this year.

Here at GOAL, we build up to the ultimate North vs South African football showdown - so buckle up, it’s about to get real.

