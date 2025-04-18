Miguel Cardoso of Mamelodi Sundowns, Jose Riveiro of Orlando Pirates, Marcel Koller of Al Ahly & Krunoslav Jurčić of Pyramids 16-9GOAL GFX
Leila Kingsley

South Africa vs Egypt: Caf Champions League semi-finals set up a battle for African club supremacy

CAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCOrlando PiratesFEATURESMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Al Ahly SCAl Ahly SCOrlando Pirates vs Pyramids FCPyramids FCJ. RiveiroM. CardosoSouth AfricaEgypt

This Saturday, 19 April 2025, the African football gods have cooked up a spectacle worthy of a movie script.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, two of South Africa’s finest, face Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Pyramids, respectively, in the Caf Champions League semi-finals. 

As if that wasn’t enough drama, the South African and Egyptian national teams are set to collide in Group B of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations. This weekend’s continental club clashes offer a preview of what could come when the nations themselves lock horns later this year. 

Here at GOAL, we build up to the ultimate North vs South African football showdown - so buckle up, it’s about to get real.

