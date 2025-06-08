Patrick Maswanganyi, Bafana Bafana vs Tanzania, June 2025Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

'Something is bothering Patrick Maswanganyi' - Former Kaizer Chiefs star concerned about Orlando Pirates midfielder after drab performance in Bafana Bafana's draw with Tanzania

South AfricaP. MaswanganyiPremier Soccer LeagueSouth Africa vs MauritiusMauritiusCOSAFA CupH. BroosOrlando Pirates

The Buccaneers star has been struggling for consistency especially in the second half of last season and he has extended that to the national team.

  • Maswanganyi has been blowing hot and cold for Bucs
  • That has also affected his national team performance
  • An ex-Chiefs star feels off-field problems are haunting Tito
