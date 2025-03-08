The postponement of the Ke Yona Ya Rona last eight matchup between Downs and Babina Noko surprised many.

Mamelodi Sundowns were scheduled to take on Sekhukhune United in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday evening.

Nonetheless, the Premier Soccer League postponed the game upon realizing that the stadium was reserved to host a Fifa U17 Women’s World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Nigeria.

This announcement triggered discussions on social media amongst Masandawana fans and others, and here, GOAL presents what has been said regarding this unfortunate circumstance.

