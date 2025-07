The versatile attacker has been heavily linked with a move away from Masandawana in the ongoing transfer window.

Mamelodi Sundowns star Lucas Ribeiro recently left the club's pre-season training camp ahead of the MTN8 game on Sunday against Richards Bay.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the CAF Champions League winners Pyramids, while other reports indicate he might be going back to Brazil.

Some teams in Europe have also reportedly shown interest in the attacker.

Article continues below

Have a look at what football lovers in Mzansi are saying, as sampled by GOAL.