Sipho Mbule has found a new home at Orlando Pirates, but is he good enough to play number 10 for Bafana Bafana at 2025 AFCON and 2026 FIFA World Cup?

It's strange to think that Sipho Mbule is still only 27 years old.

He's already had two stints at Sundowns, which included three trophies, as well as trophies at Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United, separated by eight years.

Now, the talented playmaker is back in the fold for Bafana after a return to Pirates at the start of the 2025/26 campaign, seemingly was the perfect fit to get him focused on football and shut out all the noise around his past behaviour.

'Master-Chef' looks destined to be a key member of Bafana's AFCON squad and, if he keeps his affairs in order over the rest of the season, he could very well make his mark on both the Buccaneers' PSL title and Bafana's World Cup aspirations.

GOAL discusses whether Mbule is good enough to be Bafana's number 10 in the upcoming major international tournament.