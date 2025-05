The Buccaneers' post-Jose Riveiro era continues to be a difficult one after they were frustrated by Usuthu in Durban.

Orlando Pirates came from behind to settle for a 1-1 Premier Soccer League draw with AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

After going behind courtesy of a Patrick Maswanganyi own goal, Simphiwe Selepe earned them a point with an equaliser.

Fans reacted to Saturday's result and GOAL looks at what they were saying as caretaker coach Mandla Ncikazi appears to be struggling to steer the Buccaneers' ship.