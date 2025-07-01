The Glamour Boys are set to usher in the new PSL season with a reported seven signings to beef up the squad quality for the Tunisian tactician.

The anticipation was building for weeks as rumours and counter rumours swirled around South African football media about who Kaizer Chiefs were going to sign.

Seven new players are reportedly set to don the iconic Black and Gold jersey in the highly anticipated 2025/26 season, and as of Tuesday, three of them have been announced by the Soweto club.

The Glamour Boys need fresh faces to help them to an improved showing in the upcoming campaign after a rollercoaster ride in the previous season under the guidance of head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Article continues below

The Tunisian mentor took over the hot seat at Chiefs in July 2024, looking to turn the club into one of the more formidable sides on the African continent.

However, under the leadership of the Tunisian, Chiefs’ biggest struggle was finding a consistent winning formula, which saw pundits and football fans questioning the quality of the playing personnel, calling for a major overhaul of the squad.

Last season saw Chiefs fail to qualify for the top eight after finishing ninth on the league table, but they did manage to end their ten-year trophy drought after clinching the 2025 Nedbank Cup.

With the Soweto giants eyeing a big turnaround of their league fortunes, and having to compete in continental competitio,n they are expected to be one of the busiest teams in the transfer market and, with a pre-season tour to the Netherlands booked for July 4 they need to get their business done as early as possible.

GOAL looks at the new signings already revealed by Chiefs and the other players expected to be announced shortly.