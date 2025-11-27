Speaking to Best Betting Sites, Wright-Phillips did not hesitate when asked which player Chelsea should prioritise: "It would be almost impossible, but if I could have anyone now, it would be Malick Thiaw from Newcastle. I know he only joined from Milan in the summer, but if anyone has been watching him since his arrival, they’d know he hasn’t had a bad game yet.

"He does everything right. He reads the game well. When low crosses come into the box, he always seems to be in the right position. I hadn’t heard too much about him before he arrived, but since he’s arrived, he’s established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet for Eddie Howe. Obviously, it’s a bit cruel of me to say Chelsea need to go and buy him already, but in terms of his ability, he’s exactly what that backline needs."

