'Saleng is mad if he is striking because Orlando Pirates didn't increase his salary! Monnapule messed up with the wrong man, Irvin Khoza, but imagine Mohau Nkota earning more than him' - Fans

The winger has been faulted for what has befallen him at the club where he is currently struggling for game time.

Orlando Pirates legend Eugene Zwane recently urged Monnapule Saleng to honour his contract with Bucs instead of pushing out.

The 27-year-old last featured on 7 December 2024 against Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League. Despite being injury-free and contributing five goals and one assist in just 13 appearances, he was absent from the remainder of the season from matchday squads.

He has since been heavily linked to Kaizer Chiefs, but the Sea Robbers are not willing to let him leave.

Article continues below

Have a look at what the fans said as sampled by GOAL.