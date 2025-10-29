SAFA slammed for Bafana Bafana friendly with 'no longer our level' Zambia - 'We need to play against Brazil and Germany'

"Are we still playing against teams like Zambia? I thought we had moved past that stage; teams like Zambia are no longer on our level. We've gone past that stage," he told KickOff.

"We should be competing against teams like Cape Verde, who qualified for the World Cup without any challenges.

"We need to schedule friendlies against countries like Morocco. We should be facing teams that have also qualified for the World Cup, just like us. Our focus should be on preparing for the World Cup, not the AFCON," Ngubane continued.

“Otherwise, come January, we’ll have to start planning for the World Cup with less than five months to go.

"We should consistently beat teams like Zambia without difficulty in AFCON tournaments. Right now, we need to be playing friendlies against teams like Brazil and Germany, which are fellow World Cup participants like us," he concluded.