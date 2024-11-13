Safa president Danny JordaanBackpagepix
Seth Willis

Safa President Danny Jordaan arrested for alleged fraud and money embezzlement totaling to R1.3M

The veteran FA head is set to be arraigned in court on Wednesday to take plea on alleged crimes committed. 

  • Jordaan has been Safa's head for three terms
  • He is accused of mismanaging funds
  • Hawks officers arrested him on Wednesday
