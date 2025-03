Sadio Mane welcomed his first child with wife Aisha Tamba and paid tribute with a special goal celebration after scoring for Al-Nassr on Thursday.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mane and his teenage wife welcomed baby girl

Marked birth wita goal celebration in Al-Nassr's win

Beat Al Kholood 3-1 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱