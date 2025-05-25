Sack or Keep? Kaizer Chiefs have big decision to make regarding coach Nasreddine Nabi after disappointing PSL finish

Kaizer Chiefs failed to qualify for the MTN8 after a 0-0 draw with Polokwane City at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The result was not enough to secure a top-eight finish in the PSL, the second successive time the Glamour Boys have missed out in the coveted competition.

Nasreddine Nabi's side needed victory on the final day of the season to ensure they would secure their top-eight spot, but they were not able to get over the line.

This has left the Tunisian’s job at risk, with some whispers going around that Nabi could well be shown the door after an assessment is made by the powers that be.

Here, GOAL shines the spotlight on the Glamour Boys’ season and why the club has a big decision to make regarding coach Nabi’s future.