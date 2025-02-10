Shauwn Mkhize & Richard Makhoba, Royal AM, 2024Backpagepix
Clifton Mabasa

'Royal AM must give their PSL status to Mamelodi Sundowns since they have two squads! Does this mean Orlando Pirates have free three points from league match? But MamKhize should be banned from football, she destroyed Bloemfontein Celtic' - Fans

Thwihli Thwahla have been inactive since December 2024 due to their suspension by the league amid the Sars tax dispute.

Reports surfaced on Monday suggesting that the Premier Soccer League management is considering the option of expelling Royal AM from the league.

The KwaZulu-Natal team has played only 11 league matches this season. The club's owner, Shaun Mkhize, allegedly owes money to Sars, leading to the appointment of a curator to oversee the team.

Following the news that the PSL may expel the team from the league, local fans expressed their views on the situation, with some holding the PSL accountable for not effectively managing the league.

Here, GOAL shares a selection of opinions from fans on social media regarding this ongoing unfortunate situation.

