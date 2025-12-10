Ronwen Williams warns Bafana Bafana of 'target on our back' and demands 'killer mindset' if South Africa are to push for first Africa Cup of Nations trophy since 1996
Bafana’s push towards AFCON
Bafana Bafana officially assembled for what will be their final preparation camp, a gathering that marks the beginning of the most decisive stretch in their journey toward the Africa Cup of Nations. The countdown to the continental showpiece is now in full swing, with Morocco set to host the tournament from December 21 through to January 18. For the South African national team, this week represents far more than routine training; it is a crucial phase of refinement, where tactical systems are sharpened, fitness levels are elevated and mental conditioning is tested to ensure the squad arrives in North Africa ready to compete at the highest level.
Guided by the steady hand of head coach Hugo Broos, the camp brings together a richly talented and fiercely competitive group of players. Within the squad lies a carefully balanced blend: seasoned campaigners whose experience anchors the team, alongside younger talents whose hunger and momentum inject fresh energy into the collective.
Yet, beyond the technical drills and tactical rehearsals, there is an intangible weight that hangs over the group, the growing expectations of a nation that longs to see its team rise once more on the continental stage.
Captain Ronwen Williams has been vocal in reminding his teammates of this responsibility, urging them to embrace the moment with maturity, discipline and unwavering focus. His call is not simply about performance on the pitch, but about carrying themselves with the composure and pride befitting representatives of South Africa.
Williams calls for killer mindset
"Ja,of course, that will be the expectations now, that's the expectation that we have for ourselves – that we want to go one better," said Williams as quoted by SABC Sport.
"But is it going to be easy? No, everyone is probably thinking the same like us, that they want to win it. Morocco have been the host nation, they don't want to let their people down.
"So, it's not going to be easy, we're going to have to double our efforts, have the right mindset – a killer mindset – in each and every game, from the first until the last, and just use our experience that we gained in the last AFCON to build on what we've done.
"But there's going to be no easy games, everyone believes they can win it now – you read the press conference from all the coaches and captains and you see what they say, they all believe they can do good things.
"So we know we've got a target on our back now, last time we went there no one took notice of us and no one gave us a chance, but now you can see everyone wants to beat us because we've beaten the big boys in the last two years – Morocco, Nigeria.
"So it's going to be tough, but I think my boys are ready, and I think we're going to go out there and come back happy,” he concluded.
Send-off match again Ghana
On Tuesday, December 16, Bafana Bafana will go head-to-head with Ghana, the four-time African champions, in what promises to be a pivotal and high-intensity warm-up fixture. This encounter not only offers the South African team a chance to fine-tune tactics and test combinations but also serves as a valuable opportunity to measure themselves against one of Africa’s most accomplished and decorated sides, providing insight into areas requiring improvement before the continent’s premier tournament.
The squad will remain in Pretoria until December 17. Following this, they will board their flight to North Africa, fully equipped and mentally prepared to represent the nation with pride, determination and ambition on the continent’s biggest football stage, ready to make a statement in front of fans and rivals alike.
Challenge out in Morocco
As Bafana will touch down in Morocco, the squad will have only a brief window to acclimatise to their new surroundings, adapt to the North African climate and sharpen their focus before stepping onto the grand stage.
Their journey in Group B begins with a crucial opening encounter against Angola on Monday, December 22, a fixture that is expected to set the rhythm and tone for the remainder of their campaign. Victory in this match could provide the momentum needed to carry confidence into the next challenge, while any slip could immediately place pressure on the squad.
Just four days later, on December 26, South Africa will lock horns with Egypt, a powerhouse of African football and one of the most decorated sides in the tournament’s history. This clash promises to be a stern test of resilience and tactical discipline.
The group stage will then reach its climax with a decisive showdown against Zimbabwe on December 29. More than just a fixture, this encounter could determine South Africa’s fate in the competition, whether they advance to the knockout rounds or see their journey cut short (depending on earlier results).