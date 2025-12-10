Ronwen Williams warns Bafana Bafana of 'target on our back' and demands 'killer mindset' if South Africa are to push for first Africa Cup of Nations trophy since 1996

"Ja,of course, that will be the expectations now, that's the expectation that we have for ourselves – that we want to go one better," said Williams as quoted by SABC Sport.

"But is it going to be easy? No, everyone is probably thinking the same like us, that they want to win it. Morocco have been the host nation, they don't want to let their people down.

"So, it's not going to be easy, we're going to have to double our efforts, have the right mindset – a killer mindset – in each and every game, from the first until the last, and just use our experience that we gained in the last AFCON to build on what we've done.

"But there's going to be no easy games, everyone believes they can win it now – you read the press conference from all the coaches and captains and you see what they say, they all believe they can do good things.

"So we know we've got a target on our back now, last time we went there no one took notice of us and no one gave us a chance, but now you can see everyone wants to beat us because we've beaten the big boys in the last two years – Morocco, Nigeria.

"So it's going to be tough, but I think my boys are ready, and I think we're going to go out there and come back happy,” he concluded.