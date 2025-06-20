'Riveiro will be cooked in Egypt! Al Ahly legends already preparing speeches but Orlando Pirates are better, Jose made a big mistake' - Fans

The former Buccaneers coach is under pressure after his team's struggles in the ongoing prestigious international club competition in North America.

Coach Jose Riveiro suffered his first loss as Al Ahly coach on Thursday, as the Egyptian champions suffered a 2-0 defeat against Palmeiras in Group A of the Fifa Club World Cup.

The result jeopardised the Red Devils' chances of making it to the knockout phase of the global tournament.

Palmeiras top the pool with four points, the same as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, who have an inferior goal difference.

Article continues below

Have a look at what football lovers in Mzansi said following the recent result, as sampled by GOAL.