Richards Bay edge Sekhukhune United to secure Carling Knockout quarter-final spot as Truter haunts Babina Noko

BackpageDumisani KoyanaRichards Bay edge Sekhukhune United to secure Carling Knockout quarter-final spot as Truter haunts Babina NokoKnockout CupRichards Bay vs Sekhukhune UnitedPremier Soccer LeagueRichards Bay vs Stellenbosch FCRichards BayStellenbosch FCRoyal AM vs Sekhukhune UnitedRoyal AMSekhukhune UnitedBrandon Truter's side secured a place in the next round after a narrow win over his former employers.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMabuya's goal enough to secure a winBabina Noko bow out of the Knockout CupTruter haunts his former teamFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below