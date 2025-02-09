Arthur Sales, Lucas Ribeiro and Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi SundownsMamelodi Sundowns
'Ribeiro Costa didn't take it well being compared to Orlando Pirates minor Relebohile Mofokeng, we need to swallow our pride as South Africans if we want to win Afcon! But Mamelodi Sundowns sporting director must go sign permanent deal for Lucas Suarez'

The Brazilian put on a Man of the Match display, while the Argentine defender had a solid performance against the Buccaneers.

Mamelodi Sundowns showed no leniency to Orlando Pirates as they crushed them 4-1 in a Premier Soccer League encounter at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

Brazilian talent Lucas Ribeiro Costa netted two goals and was awarded Man of the Match for his exceptional and individual brilliance performance.

Following the game, a segment of South African supporters have asserted that Hugo Broos should call him up to the Bafana Bafana squad.

He, GOAL shares some of the reactions expressed by fans on social media.

