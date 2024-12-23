Rhulani Mokwena, Wydad ACWydad AC
Dumisani Koyana

Rhulani Mokwena's Wydad AC drops two more points on the road against Zemamra, but remains unbeaten

South AfricaWydad CasablancaR. MokwenaRenaissance Club Zemamra vs Wydad CasablancaRenaissance Club ZemamraBotola Pro

Wydad played a goalless draw but still maintained their top four place on the log standings.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Unbeaten streak remains intact
  • Dropped points hurt Wydad's progress
  • Finishing and conversion need improvement
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱