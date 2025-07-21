Rhulani Mokwena opens up about possibility of facing Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in CAF Champions League with MC Alger - 'To compete against my former teams will be very interesting'
While pointing out his ambition with his new club, the South African tactician explains why facing Bucs or Masandawana is a challenge he would be happy to face.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mokwena appointed by MC Alger
- Reveals clubs he hopes to face
- Struggled with Wydad AC