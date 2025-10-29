Revealed - Time and date for Carling Knockout semi-final draw disclosed with Orlando Pirates set to learn last four opponents
- Backpage
When will the CKC draw be conducted?
The Premier Soccer League is set to conduct the semi-final for the Carling Knockout Cup on Wednesday.
The exercise will be conducted after the last qualifier into the semi-final is known as Stellenbosch, and Marumo Gallants will battle for the last slot.
Where will the draw be conducted?
According to a communique by PSL, the draw will take place at the venue where Gallants and Stellies will play.
"The semi-final draw for the 2025/26 Carling Knockout will be conducted tonight, immediately after the quarter-final fixture between Marumo Gallants and Stellenbosch FC at Dr Molemela Stadium in Mangaung," the communique stated.
"The draw will be broadcast LIVE on the SuperSport PSL Channel and SABC Sport."
- Backpage
Draw procedure
Further, the procedure that will be followed during the exercise has been elaborated.
The semi-final draw is unseeded, in accordance with the Carling Knockout competition rules. All four club names will be placed in a single bowl for the draw.
The first ball drawn will represent the home team for the first fixture, with the second ball representing the away team. This process will be repeated to confirm the second fixture.
- Backpage
Chiefs and Sundowns are spectators
Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will not be part of the last four fighting for the domestic cup glory.
The PSL giants were eliminated at the Round of 16; Amakhosi were beaten by Stellenbosch, while Downs were unable to see off Gallants. Both ties were decided by dramatic post-match penalty-shootouts.
There is set to be a new champion after Magesi, who made history last season by lifting the trophy, were eliminated at the quarter-final by Pirates.
After elimination from the CAF Champions League, the Carling Knockout Cup trophy carries more stake for Pirates. The Soweto giants are keen to sweep the domestic titles, where they are still contestants after their continental dream was cut short at the preliminary stage.
Meanwhile, the other semi-final contestants are Richards Bay and Golden Arrows.