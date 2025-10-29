Revealed - Time and date for Carling Knockout semi-final draw disclosed with Orlando Pirates set to learn last four opponents

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will not be part of the last four fighting for the domestic cup glory.

The PSL giants were eliminated at the Round of 16; Amakhosi were beaten by Stellenbosch, while Downs were unable to see off Gallants. Both ties were decided by dramatic post-match penalty-shootouts.

There is set to be a new champion after Magesi, who made history last season by lifting the trophy, were eliminated at the quarter-final by Pirates.

After elimination from the CAF Champions League, the Carling Knockout Cup trophy carries more stake for Pirates. The Soweto giants are keen to sweep the domestic titles, where they are still contestants after their continental dream was cut short at the preliminary stage.

Meanwhile, the other semi-final contestants are Richards Bay and Golden Arrows.