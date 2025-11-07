Revealed! The Kaizer Chiefs weakness that they share with Orlando Pirates ahead of their CAF group stage campaign
Who did Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates sign?
Last season, Orlando Pirates finished second for the third consecutive time in the Premier Soccer League and ended up with just the MTN8 despite their squad being filled with quality.
They responded by making wholesale changes, signing Sipho Mbule, Yanela Mbuthuma, Masindi Nemtajela, Tshepang Moremi, Nkosikhona Ndaba, Abdoulaye Dine Mariko, Abdoulaye S Mariko, Sinoxolo Kwayiba, Tshepo Mashiloane, Sihle Nduli, Oswin Appollis, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Lebone Seema, and Kabelo Kgositsile.
Fringe players were let go as new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou aimed at building his squad following the exit of coach Jose Riveiro to Al Ahly.
It was quite a different story for Kaizer Chiefs, who ended their decade-long drought with Nedbank Cup glory, but still finished outside the top eight for the second season in a row, which denied them the MTN8 slot.
The management brought in Ethan Chislett, Nkanyiso Shinga, Flavio Silva, Thabiso Monyane, Paseka Mako, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Asanele Velebayi, Etiosa Ighodaro, Luke Baartman, Lebohang Maboe, and Khanyisa Mayo.
How the new players have impacted the Soweto giants
At Bucs, the introduction of Lebone Seema in defence have seen a formidable relationship between him and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, which has resulted in back-to-back clean sheets.
In midfield and attack, the likes of Sihle Nduli, Sipho Mbule, Masindi Nemtajela, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, and recently Yanela Mbuthuma have been a hit.
It explains Bucs' rise to the second position on the PSL and the MTN8 triumph. The Buccaneers are also in the semi-final of the Carling Knockout.
The Glamour Boys are also seemingly benefiting from the new blood in the team.
Thabiso Monyane has been crucial in defence for Kaizer Chiefs, while Siphesihle Ndlovu has brought some good competition in midfield. The attack looks lively with the introduction of Khanyisa Mayo, Etiosa Ighodaro, and Flavio Silva.
Amakhosi's old boys are fighting hard to keep their places.
Did Chiefs and Pirates bite more than they can chew?
Coach Ouaddou is struggling to give every player enough time to prove his worth at the club.
The situation is the same at Chiefs where some players are yet to make their debut despite their already proven quality.
Former Amakhosi tactician Gavin Hunt, who is currently heading Durban City, believes that factor will come back to haunt the Soweto giants.
“They have a good squad of players, they are obviously good, maybe too big a squad there,” the 60-year-old told the Smash Sports podcast.
“They just haven’t found their [combinations], he fits better there, and he fits better there. Sometimes it happens at a big club like that.
“A lot of these squads, I mean, Orlando Pirates, have squads of 30, 40 players. Everyone is just as good as the next one. Who plays and who gets left out?
“I think Chiefs have the same problem. A lot of players have come in. There is a big turnover. The supporter obviously does not care about that. Every season, they just want to see who they are signing. Maybe there is no need for signings in a certain season," he concluded.
How depth might work in favour of Pirates and Chiefs
As seen in the past, injuries have negatively impacted Pirates in the race for the Premier Soccer League title. Ouaddou has tried rotating his squad, which has so far worked well.
The Nedbank Cup is also on the way; by having depth, he will avoid fatigue in the final rounds of the league.
Amakhosi are in the CAF Confederation Cup, which involves a lot of travelling, and normally, might take a toll on players.
Since they want to finish in the top positions in the league as well, depth might be vital for them.