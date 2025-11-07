Revealed! The Kaizer Chiefs weakness that they share with Orlando Pirates ahead of their CAF group stage campaign

Last season, Orlando Pirates finished second for the third consecutive time in the Premier Soccer League and ended up with just the MTN8 despite their squad being filled with quality.

They responded by making wholesale changes, signing Sipho Mbule, Yanela Mbuthuma, Masindi Nemtajela, Tshepang Moremi, Nkosikhona Ndaba, Abdoulaye Dine Mariko, Abdoulaye S Mariko, Sinoxolo Kwayiba, Tshepo Mashiloane, Sihle Nduli, Oswin Appollis, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Lebone Seema, and Kabelo Kgositsile.

Fringe players were let go as new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou aimed at building his squad following the exit of coach Jose Riveiro to Al Ahly.

It was quite a different story for Kaizer Chiefs, who ended their decade-long drought with Nedbank Cup glory, but still finished outside the top eight for the second season in a row, which denied them the MTN8 slot.

The management brought in Ethan Chislett, Nkanyiso Shinga, Flavio Silva, Thabiso Monyane, Paseka Mako, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Asanele Velebayi, Etiosa Ighodaro, Luke Baartman, Lebohang Maboe, and Khanyisa Mayo.