Revealed! Kaizer Chiefs' Steven 'Stevie G' Mendes excluded from World Cup squad after failing age test and South Africa coach forced to 'soldiered on'
Why Mendes missed U17 WC finals
South Africa U17 head coach Vela Khumalo has explained why Kaizer Chiefs starlet Steven Mendes missed the ongoing U17 FIFA World Cup finals.
Khumalo has explained that the age factor ruled the promising Amakhosi star out of the global showpiece that is ongoing in Qatar.
It has come out now that Mendes, who came back to Chiefs from Sweden in July 2025, failed an MRI test; hence, he missed the junior international tournament.
The Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan is used to verify the age of players for U17 football competitions. This is a FIFA-approved method for checking for age fraud.
Khumalo explains Mendes absence
"The absence of 'Stevie G' is because he didn't pass the MRI scan. It's not just him, and when that happens, we can't take a chance. We have new players here; some I didn't even know well. But we have soldiered on and remain focused," Khumalo told Radio 2000.
Key in COSAFA campaign
Stevie G, as Mendes is fondly known, has been a key figure for the junior national side, and he played a crucial role when South Africa won the 2025 COSAFA U17 Championship in Namibia.
Apart from Mendes, other players from Chiefs who were vital in the regional campaign were Khayalethu Mzimela, Bokamoso Mokokosi, Royce Malatji, Ziyanda Mchunu, Tebogo Mangeni, Lebohang Dlamini, and Neo Bohloko.
Looking forward
Although he missed the World Cup finals, Mendes has continued to help Chiefs in the Diski Challenge, as he netted his first goal of the competition season this past weekend against Polokwane City as Amakhosi returned to winning ways.
Arguably, he is one of the Chiefs players to watch out for when they face Orlando Pirates on Sunday.
The Sunday encounter is crucial, particularly for Bucs, as they would want to win and keep the gap between them and Mamelodi Sundowns widening.
Bucs are leading with 25 points, while Sundowns are second with 20 points. Defending champions Amakhosi are 10th with 14 points and cannot afford to lose to their crosstown rivals because that will be disastrous for them.
SA reach knockout phase
As Mendes and his teammates prepare to take on Pirates in a Soweto derby, Khumalo is preparing Amajimbos for the World Cup knockout challenge ahead.
Mzansi made history by qualifying for the knockout phase of the competition for the first time. Although South Africa lost to Italy in the final group game, they progressed following a 0-0 draw between Bolivia and Qatar.
Amajimbos started their campaign brightly after a 3-1 win over Bolivia and collected a point in their second game against Qatar in a 1-1 draw.
They finished second in Group A and advanced alongside group winners Italy.