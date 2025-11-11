Revealed! Kaizer Chiefs' Steven 'Stevie G' Mendes excluded from World Cup squad after failing age test and South Africa coach forced to 'soldiered on'

South Africa U17 head coach Vela Khumalo has explained why Kaizer Chiefs starlet Steven Mendes missed the ongoing U17 FIFA World Cup finals.

Khumalo has explained that the age factor ruled the promising Amakhosi star out of the global showpiece that is ongoing in Qatar.

It has come out now that Mendes, who came back to Chiefs from Sweden in July 2025, failed an MRI test; hence, he missed the junior international tournament.

The Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan is used to verify the age of players for U17 football competitions. This is a FIFA-approved method for checking for age fraud.