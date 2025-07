This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Revealed: How much Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr & fellow Real Madrid stars earned in bonuses for reaching Club World Cup semi-finals before crashing out to PSG Real Madrid J. Bellingham K. Mbappe Vinicius Junior FIFA Club World Cup LaLiga Real Madrid players were compensated fairly as a reward of a gruelling season and for reaching the semi-finals of the Club World Cup. Madrid earned a lot of revenue through CWC

Players' efforts recognised by club

Bonuses star players earned revealed Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below