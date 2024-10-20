Rhulani Mokwena, Wydad AC, October 2024Wydad AC
Michael Madyira

Reprieve for Rhulani Mokwena as Wydad Casablanca keep alive Caf Champions League qualification hopes

R. MokwenaWydad CasablancaSouth AfricaWydad Casablanca vs Chabab MohammediaChabab MohammediaBotola ProCODM Meknes vs Wydad CasablancaCODM Meknes

The Moroccan giants registered their third league victory of the season and could play continental football next season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Wydad beat Chabab Mohammedia 3-2
  • It was their third league win of the term
  • They remain on course to play in the Caf CL
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below