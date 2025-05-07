Royal AMBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

REPORT! Royal AM under fire as salary list leaks reveal shocking wage disparity – ex-Orlando Pirates captain earned R121,000 while teammate paid just R2,000 - 'This is the kind of information that should be exposed'

Shauwn Mkhize makes headlines again, after SARS and expulsion, she stirs controversy by exposing player salaries, upsetting the football fraternity.

  • Players' salaries spark debate
  • Arrows strengthened by Royal exodus
  • FUSA demands wage policy reform
