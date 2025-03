The Buccaneers squeezed into the last-four of the PSL's premier cup competition after being dragged to a penalty shootout by Matsatsantsa.

Orlando Pirates beat SuperSport United 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra time to advance to the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

The lottery kick had to settle matters in this tense affair as Pirates remain on course to defend the Nedbank Cup.

Naturally, fans took interest in the happenings of the afternoon and GOAL takes a look at what they were saying.