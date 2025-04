The Buccaneers registered an important win on the road to set themselves on a path to the semi-finals of the continental competition.

Substitute Mohau Nkota scored the all-important goal that gave Orlando Pirates a 1-0 win over MC Alger in a Caf Champions League quarter-final, first-leg match at Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 on Tuesday.

The result saw the Soweto giants handing themselves a first-leg advantage as they now fancy their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

GOAL takes a look at what fans have been discussing in reaction to Pirates' performance.