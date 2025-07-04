Relebohile Mofokeng, Fawaaz Basadien, Thembinkosi Lorch and the six explosive Premier Soccer League transfers that could still shake up the window

The 2025-26 PSL season is on the horizon, but before the first whistle even blows, the transfer window continues to deliver drama and a few curveballs.

While several clubs, including Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, have already headed into the market to strengthen their squads, there’s still a bubbling pot of high-profile names whose futures are floating about.

Whether it’s a starlet weighing up an overseas move, a fan-favourite returning home, or a controversial winger looking for redemption, these potential moves could reshape the entire domestic campaign.

Buckle up, here GOAL highlights six blockbuster PSL transfers that could still happen and each one is worth watching like a season finale.

