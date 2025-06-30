Relebohile Mofokeng at a crossroads: Stay and shine at Orlando Pirates or chase the European dream?

At 20, Mofokeng has become a name that echoes far beyond the streets of Soweto after just two full Premier Soccer League seasons in the Black & White.

Dazzling feet, fearless flair and the kind of composure that makes seasoned defenders uneasy, he's quickly become a standout at Orlando Pirates, and now, the world is watching.

But when the spotlight shines this brightly, a decision must follow.

With the transfer window swinging open, the question burns hotter than ever:

As the European summer transfer window swings open, the question burns hotter than ever: Should Mofokeng stay at Orlando Pirates and continue mastering his craft on home soil, or should he pack his bags, leave the comfort of home and chase the European dream?

Here, GOAL delves into the pros and cons for Mofokeng and why a European move might just be the answer.

