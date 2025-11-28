Red-hot Thembinkosi Lorch maintains impressive form! Nine-cap Bafana Bafana attacker makes fourth goal contribution in four matches to help Wydad AC secure CAF Confederation Cup win in Zanzibar City
Lorch assists Wydad to victory
South African winger Thembinkosi Lorch continued his sparkling run of form on the continental stage, turning provider with a well‑timed assist for Nordin Amrabat as Wydad Casablanca edged Azam 1‑0 in their CAF Confederation Cup clash in Tanzania. The decisive moment arrived in the 57th minute, when Lorch’s vision and precision unlocked the defence and allowed Amrabat to steer home the winner.
The result not only secured maximum points on the night but also reinforced Wydad’s dominance in Group B. With two victories from their opening two fixtures, the Moroccan giants now sit firmly at the summit, boasting six points and an impressive record of four goals scored without conceding.
- Backpage
Nyoso’s growing impact
For Lorch, affectionately known to supporters as ‘Nyoso’, the latest performance served as yet another reminder of his growing influence on the continental stage. He has now strung together back‑to‑back matches in which he has provided decisive assists, further extending a remarkable run of form that has seen him contribute directly to ten goals across all competitions this season. Such consistency is no accident - it reflects both his sharp footballing intelligence and his ability to rise to the occasion when Wydad need him most.
This level of output has elevated Lorch to the status of the most impactful figure within the Moroccan giants’ squad, a player whose creativity and composure have become integral to their tactical blueprint. Every touch he makes carries significance, whether it is unlocking a defence with a clever pass or injecting urgency into the attack with his movement. In a campaign where margins are fine and ambitions are high, Lorch’s reliability has become a cornerstone of Wydad’s pursuit of continental glory, ensuring that his presence on the pitch resonates far beyond the statistics.
- GOAL GFX
Disappointment of Broos' snub
Despite the string of eye‑catching performances he continues to deliver at club level, the 32‑year‑old has once again found himself left out of Hugo Broos’ preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The omission is telling, a decision that highlights the Belgian coach’s uncompromising stance on national team selection, even in the face of Lorch’s widely praised resurgence in Morocco. Since joining Wydad, the winger has rebuilt his reputation with a series of influential displays, reminding many of the talent that once lit up South African football.
Yet, for all his progress, the door to Bafana has remained firmly closed. Lorch’s last appearance in the green and gold came in the early days of Broos’ tenure, shortly after the veteran tactician assumed the reins of the national side. Since then, opportunities have been scarce, with the player overlooked despite his efforts to reignite his career. Now, even with his form revitalised and his contributions proving decisive for Wydad in continental competition, Lorch continues to linger on the periphery of the national setup.
- Wydad AC
What next for Lorch?
With Broos remaining forthright about the reasons behind Lorch’s continued absence from the national team setup, the coach has recently made his stance unmistakably clear, stating: “This is not the future. I’m very sorry. Even though he’s playing well in Morocco, I don’t see any reason to take him with the team.” Such blunt words leave little room for interpretation and underline Broos’ long‑term vision for the national team, one that prioritises youth and future planning over recalling experienced campaigners.
For Lorch, the message is equally unambiguous. Despite his resurgence at Wydad and the plaudits he has earned for his performances in continental competition, the door to international football appears firmly closed under the current regime. As a result, this period may well represent the ideal moment for him to channel all of his energy into excelling at club level, continuing to build his influence in Morocco and ensuring that his contributions remain decisive in Wydad’s pursuit of silverware.