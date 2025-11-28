Red-hot Thembinkosi Lorch maintains impressive form! Nine-cap Bafana Bafana attacker makes fourth goal contribution in four matches to help Wydad AC secure CAF Confederation Cup win in Zanzibar City

For Lorch, affectionately known to supporters as ‘Nyoso’, the latest performance served as yet another reminder of his growing influence on the continental stage. He has now strung together back‑to‑back matches in which he has provided decisive assists, further extending a remarkable run of form that has seen him contribute directly to ten goals across all competitions this season. Such consistency is no accident - it reflects both his sharp footballing intelligence and his ability to rise to the occasion when Wydad need him most.

This level of output has elevated Lorch to the status of the most impactful figure within the Moroccan giants’ squad, a player whose creativity and composure have become integral to their tactical blueprint. Every touch he makes carries significance, whether it is unlocking a defence with a clever pass or injecting urgency into the attack with his movement. In a campaign where margins are fine and ambitions are high, Lorch’s reliability has become a cornerstone of Wydad’s pursuit of continental glory, ensuring that his presence on the pitch resonates far beyond the statistics.