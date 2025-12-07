Where will Sergio Ramos go next?! Real Madrid legend leaves Mexican club Monterrey but aims to continue playing

Ramos moved to the Mexican side earlier this year following his departure from La Liga side Sevilla. The 39-year-old returned to the Spanish outfit in 2023 after his PSG exit but at the weekend confirmed that Monterrey's 3-2 loss to Toluca would mark his final appearance for the club.

"I made it very clear last week. Obviously, yes - this is my last game," Ramos said following the weekend's defeat. Reflecting on the semi-final loss, the experienced defender stated that "losing a semi-final always hurts, especially when you fall just short of a final."

"There’s a lot to assess. We practically gave away the first half. We lacked intensity, rhythm, personality, and control of the ball. You can lose - football works that way - but if you lose, it should be by playing like we did in the second half, not the first, which we gifted to them."

Ramos leaves the club having made 32 competitive appearances in 2025, scoring seven goals and receiving one red card, and is determined to play in Europe once again.