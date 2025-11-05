PSL Wrap: Former Kaizer Chiefs coach guides Durban City to victory over Marumo Gallants as Orlando Pirates legend beats Stellenbosch to pile more pressure on Steve Barker
Durban City 1-0 Marumo Gallants
Durban City managed a 1-0 victory over Marumo Gallants in a Premier Soccer League game played at Chatsworth Stadium on Wednesday.
Former Sundowns star Haashim Domingo struck in the 79th minute to give the league debutants the winning goal.
The win leaves City seventh with 18 points, while Gallants are 12th with 13 points.
Stellenbosch 0-2 Siwelele
It seems there is no end in sight to Stellenbosch's struggle in the league after going down 2-0 to Siwelele at Athlone Stadium.
Tebogo Potsane scored the first goal for Siwelele in the third minute before Siviwe Magidigidi doubled Siwelele's lead. Magidigidi, who had provided the assist for Potsane, found the back of the net in the 49th minute.
Siwelele, under Orlando Pirates legend Lehlohonolo Seema, are 10th with 14 points, and Steve Barker's Stellies are 15th with nine points.
AmaZulu 0-1 Polokwane City
Polokwane City defeated AmaZulu 1-0 in their Premier Soccer League match held at Princess Magogo Stadium on Tuesday.
In the 10th minute, Zwane had to make a change when Keegan Allan was injured and Bongani Zungu was brought on.
Zwane's charges went down after previously picking two back-to-back victories, and this means he has to go back to the drawing board and come up with a plan that will see Usuthu return to winning ways.
Bulelani Nikani scored for Rise and Shine in the 15th minute, a result that took them to the fifth position, while AmaZulu are sixth.
Sekhukhune United 1-1 Richards Bay
At the New Peter Mokaba Stadium, Sekhukhune United were held to a 1-1 draw by Richards Bay.
Richards Bay's Tshepo Mabua scored an own goal in the 68th minute before former Pirates star Gabadinho Mhango scored for the visitors in the 76th minute.
Babina Noko are fourth with 21 points, while Richards are 11th with 13 points.
Chippa United 0-0 Magesi FC
Struggling sides Chippa United and Magesi shared spoils from a 0-0 draw at Buffalo City Stadium.
Magesi are 14th with 10 points, while Chilli Boys remain at the bottom with nine points.