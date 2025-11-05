PSL Wrap: Former Kaizer Chiefs coach guides Durban City to victory over Marumo Gallants as Orlando Pirates legend beats Stellenbosch to pile more pressure on Steve Barker

It seems there is no end in sight to Stellenbosch's struggle in the league after going down 2-0 to Siwelele at Athlone Stadium.

Tebogo Potsane scored the first goal for Siwelele in the third minute before Siviwe Magidigidi doubled Siwelele's lead. Magidigidi, who had provided the assist for Potsane, found the back of the net in the 49th minute.

Siwelele, under Orlando Pirates legend Lehlohonolo Seema, are 10th with 14 points, and Steve Barker's Stellies are 15th with nine points.