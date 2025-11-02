PSL Wrap: Manqoba Mngqithi is cooking! Former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach masterminds impressive Golden Arrows win against Marumo Gallants
Golden Arrows 4-0 Marumo Gallants
The clash kicked off with high intensity as the hosts struck first at King Zwelithini Stadium - Junior Dion calmly slotted home from close range in the 14th minute, notching his seventh goal of the season. Gallants pushed to respond, but by the halftime whistle, Arrows held firm with a 1-0 lead in a tightly contested opening half.
Gallants came out firing early in the second half, testing the hosts with a long-range effort that sailed over the bar. But Abafana Bes’thende weren’t content to sit back, they pressed forward in search of a second. In the 63rd minute, Gallants earned a free-kick just outside the box, but the Arrows defence stood tall.
Momentum shifted decisively in the 75th minute when Isaac Cisse rifled home to double the lead. Thokozani Khumalo added a third with a composed finish four minutes before full time. There was drama for Gallants when Simo Luthuli picked up a second yellow card and was sent off.
Khumalo then capped off a dominant display with his second in stoppage time, sealing a 4-0 win for Golden Arrows. Arrows are currently seventh on the log standings, while Gallants find themselves in 10th place.
- Backpage
TS Galaxy 2-0 Stellenbosch
TS Galaxy piled more pressure on struggling Stellenbosch by claiming a 2-0 Premier Soccer League win on Sunday at Mbombela Stadium.
With an assist from Kaizer Chiefs' product Puso Dithejane, Seluleko Mahlambi scored the opening goal in the seventh minute.
Sanele Barns scored an own goal in the 62nd minute to give Galaxy an advantage of doubling their lead.
Dithejane continues to shine, and his efforts were recognised as he was named Man of the Match again.
Meanwhile, the win means Galaxy are in the sixth position with 16 points, while Stellies are 14th with nine points.
Chippa United 0-3 AmaZulu
Coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi started his reign at Chippa United with a hefty 3-0 loss against AmaZulu at the Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday.
Kaizer Chiefs product Hendrick Ekstein opened the scoring in the 42nd minute before Athini Maqokola made it 2-0 eight minutes after the restart. Ekstein's second strike came in the 66th minute from the penalty spot.
The Chilli Boys are rock bottom with just six points in the 11 PSL games, while AmaZulu climb to fifth in the log as they have claimed 18 points in 10 outings.
Polokwane City 1-1 Richards Bay
Polokwane City were held to a 1-1 draw with Richards Bay on Saturday at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Mokibelo Ramabu scored in favour of Rise and Shine in the 31st minute, but former Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango ensured the Natal Rich Boys went home with a point after converting from the penalty spot.
Polokwane are seventh with 16 points, while Richards Bay are placed 12th with as many points.
Orbit College 3-1 Magesi
A 10-man Orbit College side edged Magesi FC 3-1 in an entertaining Premier Soccer League outing staged at the Olympia Park Stadium on Saturday and Mswenko Boys won back-to-back top-flight matches for the first time in their history.
Eventual Man of the Match Monnapule Saleng opened the scoring in the stroke of halftime when he converted from the penalty spot to give the hosts a deserved lead.
The South Africa international then set up his fellow Bucs loanee Thuso Moleleki for the second in the 52nd minute, before the latter teed up Mbulelo Wagaba to make it 3-0.
Edmore Chirambadare then converted a Lehlogonolo Mokone pass to make it 3-1 just moments before Katlego Mkhabela was sent off after two bookings, which will see him miss the game against Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday, but the damage had already been done.
Eleventh-placed Orbit College are now on 13 points from 11 games, while Magesi remain 15th with just nine points collected from 11 games as well.
Siwelele 1-0 Sekhukhune United
Sekhukhune United suffered a 1-0 loss against Siwelele in the Premier Soccer League assignment staged at the Dr Molemela Stadium on Friday night.
The first half ended goalless before the hosts opened the scoring courtesy of Siviwe Magidigidi's 75th-minute strike.
Keletso Makgalwa had a massive opportunity to level scores four minutes later, but he couldn't find the back of the net from the penalty spot.
Siwelele are now 13th with 11 points from as many games, while Babina Noko remain second with 20 points from 10 matches.