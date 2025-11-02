The clash kicked off with high intensity as the hosts struck first at King Zwelithini Stadium - Junior Dion calmly slotted home from close range in the 14th minute, notching his seventh goal of the season. Gallants pushed to respond, but by the halftime whistle, Arrows held firm with a 1-0 lead in a tightly contested opening half.

Gallants came out firing early in the second half, testing the hosts with a long-range effort that sailed over the bar. But Abafana Bes’thende weren’t content to sit back, they pressed forward in search of a second. In the 63rd minute, Gallants earned a free-kick just outside the box, but the Arrows defence stood tall.

Momentum shifted decisively in the 75th minute when Isaac Cisse rifled home to double the lead. Thokozani Khumalo added a third with a composed finish four minutes before full time. There was drama for Gallants when Simo Luthuli picked up a second yellow card and was sent off.

Khumalo then capped off a dominant display with his second in stoppage time, sealing a 4-0 win for Golden Arrows. Arrows are currently seventh on the log standings, while Gallants find themselves in 10th place.