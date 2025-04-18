Thulani Gumede & Aprocious Petrus, Richards Bay vs Cape Town City, April 2025Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

PSL WRAP: Richards Bay worsen Cape Town City's relegation fears with victory in KZN to go three points behind Kaizer Chiefs

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsRichards Bay vs Cape Town City FCRichards BayCape Town City FCMarumo Gallants vs Lamontville Golden ArrowsMarumo GallantsLamontville Golden ArrowsSekhukhune United vs Polokwane CitySekhukhune UnitedPolokwane CityMagesi FC vs TS GalaxyMagesi FCTS GalaxyChippa United vs Kaizer ChiefsChippa United

Premier Soccer League action continued with interesting duels on both ends of the table as the season nears conclusion.

  • Richards Bay hosted CT City on Good Friday in a relegation battle
  • More games were expected for the rest of the weekend
  • Sekhukhune & Polokwane City are fighting for a top-three spot
