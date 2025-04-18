PSL WRAP: Richards Bay worsen Cape Town City's relegation fears with victory in KZN to go three points behind Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League action continued with interesting duels on both ends of the table as the season nears conclusion.
- Richards Bay hosted CT City on Good Friday in a relegation battle
- More games were expected for the rest of the weekend
- Sekhukhune & Polokwane City are fighting for a top-three spot