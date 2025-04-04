PSL Wrap: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane guides AmaZulu FC to victory over relegation-haunted Richards Bay to end four-match winless run
Premier Soccer League action resumed on Friday evening with Usuthu taking on Richards Bay in the KwaZulu-Natal Derby.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- The PSL campaign has entered the home stretch
- AmaZulu hosted Richards Bay on Friday
- Only Downs, Stellies and Magesi will not be active this weekend
🟢📱