PSL Wrap: Former Orlando Pirates star produces Man of the Match performance as Marumo Gallants extend winless run ahead of Carling Knockout final
Marumo Gallants 1-1 Magesi FC
Marumo Gallants and Magesi FC have shared Premier Soccer League points following a 1-1 draw on Sunday at Dr Molemela Stadium.
Magesi took the lead in the 27th minute when Kgomotso Mosadi scored.
Substitute Jaisen Clifford did not take long, as he made his presence felt when he scored the equalising goal in the 42nd minute.
Eventual Man of the Match Katlego Otladisa provided the assists, and this is the fourth assist in seven matches for the former Orlando Pirates star.
Clifford scored the winning goal for Gallants on August 12 when they claimed a 2-1 win over the Sea Robbers.
Meanwhile, the draw leaves them in the 11th position with 15 points, while Magesi are 15th with 11 points.
Polokwane City 0-0 TS Galaxy
Rise and Shine and TS Galaxy shared points after a goalless draw on Saturday at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
Galaxy, who are sixth, and Rise and Shine, who are seventh, are on equal points - 20 - after 13 games.
Both Galaxy and Polokwane are now just two points behind Chiefs, although they have played two more games than the Soweto giants.
Siwelele FC 0-0 Chippa United
Struggling Chippa United collected a point after holding Siwelele FC to a 0-0 draw at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium.
The Chilli Boys, however, are still rooted at the bottom with just eight points from 14 games. Siwelele are 12th with 15 points.
Richards Bay 2-0 AmaZulu
Richards Bay managed to return to winning ways after a 2-0 win over AmaZulu at Umhlathuze Sports Complex on Friday.
The win means AmaZulu's unbeaten run against their KwaZulu-Natal rivals has finally come to an end.
Meanwhile, Moses Mthembu scored the opening goal for Richards Bay in the 16th minute before the second one was scored in the 84th minute by Wandile Ngema.
The victory leaves the Natal Rich Boys in the ninth position with 17 points. Usuthu are now fifth with 21 points, just a point below fourth-placed Amakhosi.
AmaZulu have played two more games than Chiefs, who will be on CAF Confederation Cup duty on Saturday against Zamalek SC.