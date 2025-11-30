PSL Wrap: Former Orlando Pirates star produces Man of the Match performance as Marumo Gallants extend winless run ahead of Carling Knockout final

Marumo Gallants and Magesi FC have shared Premier Soccer League points following a 1-1 draw on Sunday at Dr Molemela Stadium.

Magesi took the lead in the 27th minute when Kgomotso Mosadi scored.

Substitute Jaisen Clifford did not take long, as he made his presence felt when he scored the equalising goal in the 42nd minute.

Eventual Man of the Match Katlego Otladisa provided the assists, and this is the fourth assist in seven matches for the former Orlando Pirates star.

Clifford scored the winning goal for Gallants on August 12 when they claimed a 2-1 win over the Sea Robbers.

Meanwhile, the draw leaves them in the 11th position with 15 points, while Magesi are 15th with 11 points.